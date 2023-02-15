Watch: Exercise Specialist Mo Smith Discusses Heart Rate Zones


Wednesday, February 15th 2023, 11:20 am

By: News On 6


February is heart month and the News On 6 team decided it would be a good idea to focus on heart rates and how knowing that number can help with workout goals.

Mo Smith, an exercise specialist with Bailey Bariatrics in Owasso, joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday morning to share some tips on how to get your heart pumping and your heart-rate in the right zone.


