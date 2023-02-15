Empty Tank Catches Fire During Repairs, Firefighters Say

By: News On 6

A hazardous materials fire at the Port of Catoosa is now under control after forcing evacuations Wednesday morning.

The Tulsa Fire Department confirmed the flames are under control and there were no injuries.

Firefighters said workers told them they were making repairs to the roof using welding equipment when the tank caught fire.

"It really just depends where the plume is going, so when you have smoke, with any fire, you have potential carcinogens and toxins in that smoke so we just want to make sure that people are out of the way of wherever that smoke is traveling," said Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department.