Ariel Previews Disney On Ice Comes At BOK Center

Wednesday, February 15th 2023, 4:44 pm
The magic of Disney is coming to Tulsa this weekend. Disney on Ice is bringing its find your hero show to the BOK Center starting Friday. Sarah Santee who plays Ariel in the show joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about what families can expect when they come to the show.
Ticket Info can be found on the BOK Center website
February 15th, 2023
February 15th, 2023
February 15th, 2023
February 15th, 2023
February 16th, 2023
February 16th, 2023
February 16th, 2023
February 16th, 2023