3 Men Charged With Murder After Human Remains Found In Tulsa

Three men have now been charged with murder after human remains were found near a burned shed, according to Tulsa Police.

Investigators say Devin Scrivner, Michael Brummett, and Tad Kleiner were all charged with 1st Degree Murder in the death of 55-year-old Steve Wilkins.

According to police, a neighbor called police on February 9 when she found the remains in a backyard near Charles Page Blvd and 54th W. Ave. Police say the woman found the remains in an area where a shed burned down in September of last year while looking for her cat. Scrivner confessed to Tulsa Police to taking part in the homicide last fall with Michael Brummett and Tad Kleiner.







