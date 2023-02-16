Police Arrest 2nd Suspect In Connection To Human Remains Found In Tulsa

Wednesday, February 15th 2023, 6:12 pm
Tulsa Police arrested a second person in connection to the murder of Steve Wilkins, who was found dead in a burned garage in west Tulsa.
A neighbor discovered Wilkins' remains while searching for a lost cat.
Police believe Wilkins was killed last fall.
Officers arrested Tad Kleiner for murder Wednesday, after arresting Devin Scrivner on Monday.
Police said they expect to make more arrests in this case.
