Police Arrest 2nd Suspect In Connection To Human Remains Found In Tulsa


Wednesday, February 15th 2023, 6:12 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police arrested a second person in connection to the murder of Steve Wilkins, who was found dead in a burned garage in west Tulsa.

Related Story: Tulsa Homicide Detectives Identify Remains Of Man Found In Burned Garage

A neighbor discovered Wilkins' remains while searching for a lost cat.

Police believe Wilkins was killed last fall.

Officers arrested Tad Kleiner for murder Wednesday, after arresting Devin Scrivner on Monday.

Related Story: Suspect Arrested In Connection To Human Remains Found In Tulsa, Police Say

Police said they expect to make more arrests in this case.
