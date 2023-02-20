Early Taste Of Spring Temperatures Arrives In Green Country

-

Well-above-normal temperatures are making a comeback to start off the week across Green Country.

Areas of high clouds will continue to stream across Oklahoma on this Presidents Day, but much like Sunday, that won’t really slow down the big warm-up. It’ll be a spectacular afternoon to be outside with highs soaring into the upper 60s north of Tulsa and lower to mid-70s in southeastern Oklahoma! And we’ll also get a break from the wind today around Tulsa in addition to the springlike warmth.

Temperatures only get warmer on Tuesday as an area of low pressure quickly slides through the area, bringing stronger south winds back into the picture Tuesday afternoon. Even with more areas of high clouds again rolling through, we’ll still get a rapid warm-up and full-on t-shirt weather with highs in the mid-70s Tuesday. South winds will significantly increase Tuesday night, quickly drawing Gulf moisture back into eastern Oklahoma and setting the stage for another period of stormy weather on Wednesday.

Scattered showers will develop early Wednesday morning, with some embedded thunderstorms eventually taking shape by the mid-morning and midday hours. With instability and strong upper-level support in place, we’ll have a risk of a few severe storms from Wednesday midday into early Wednesday afternoon before the system moves off to our east. We’ll continue to fine-tune the specifics of Wednesday’s severe weather threat but be prepared for the first half of Wednesday to be a bit bumpy.

As storms exit eastern Oklahoma with time Wednesday afternoon, springlike warmth will continue with more 70-degree readings likely. But our spring fling will come to at least a brief halt after that, with a cold front arriving in Green Country on Thursday.

I hope you have a great Monday, Green Country!