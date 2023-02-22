Rogers County 12-Year-Old Home Safe After Amber Alert

By: News On 6

-

Rogers County Deputies found a 12-year-old boy within an hour of issuing an Amber Alert for him.

Deputies say the boy's mother, Ciara Randall, took the boy from his grandparent's home on Monday after getting upset by a change in visitation rules.

They say they found the boy quickly and in good health.

Deputies say kids shouldn't be put into these situations, but they continue to see family abductions.

"True stranger abductions are very few and far between," said Sheriff Scott Walton with the RCSO." Most of the ones we see, not just in this area... but the ones that we see across the nation that we're made aware of are similar to this."

Investigators say stories kept changing Tuesday night during questioning and they are trying to sort out the actual custody arrangements before they proceed.