Rogers State University Hosts Career, Internship & Graduate School Fair

By: News On 6

Students at Rogers State University got a chance to look into their futures today at the Career, Internship, and Grad Fair.

Several students had the chance to walk out with job offers and many with interviews setting them up for success after graduation and for summer internships. Sixty businesses and industries, including first responders and branches of the military, set up shop in the Dr. Carolyn Taylor Center Ballroom at RSU.

The annual event allows prospective and current students and soon-to-be graduates to explore career paths throughout Green Country.

"We've got a plethora of opportunities here for our students today. We've got everything from graduate programs for flagship institutions and regional institutions in the area for our students who are wanting to move on, then we also have opportunities for direct career placement,” said Dr. Robert Goltra, Vice President of Student Affairs.

He says it's also a draw for students to stick around with businesses ready to offer opportunities on the spot.

RSU is the only public, residential four-year college in the Tulsa area, so Goltra says it's important to show students a world of possibilities

"Career placement is essential. Not only to the state but also to Northeast Oklahoma. This is one of the fastest growing areas in the state, if not the fastest growing area,” Goltra said.

It’s a way for students to secure their future while giving back to their community.