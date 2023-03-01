Need For Food In Tulsa High As Extra SNAP Benefit Money Comes To An End

People using SNAP benefits will no longer receive emergency allotments that offered up more money to spend on food.

It comes as inflation continues to impact food prices. The Market, a grocery store-style food pantry through Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma, has seen a steady flow of people in need of getting food. With the additional benefits expiring, an organizer says the need could grow.

“We have seen a slight increase, particularly when it comes to the end of a month,” said Tim Neuman, a leader with The Market.

The extra allotments were first issued during the start of the pandemic but expired on the last day of February. Reports estimate this will decrease money for SNAP recipients by at least $95 a month. The headache is also felt at grocery stores, including Oasis Fresh Market.

“It’s going to be hard to watch people’s faces when they’re used to getting $400,” said Brittaney Jones, Oasis Fresh Market. “That will take a toll on a family that already is suffering.”

Jones says roughly 60 percent of customers at Oasis are on SNAP benefits. While the extra money is gone, recipients are still able to take advantage of an incentive that gives them a dollar back when they use their card to spend on fresh fruit and vegetables.