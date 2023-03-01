Tulsa Kindergarteners Create, Record Song About The City

-

Monte Cassino kindergarteners got to help create a song about Tulsa and they helped record that song at Tulsa’s historic Church Studio.

Their teacher, Gina Jacober, asked them what they love about Tulsa. She and a musician, Symon Hajjar, use those answers to create the song.

"I want kids to have great music about everything so the fact that this is about their city, and they took the time to learn about their city to craft these lyrics,” Hajjar said. “I hope other kids get to hear it, get inspired and learn about what a magical place Tulsa is."

The song is called “918" and it focuses on all of the things that make Tulsa so popular.

The experience of watching her students recording the song has meant so much to Jacober.

"The tears have flown so many times today,” Jacober said. “This is like everything you dream of as an educator; we are seriously creating a core memory for them."

Once Hajjar and his band added a melody, they were ready to bring in the kids to finish the piece.

He hopes the kids loved working on this project as much as he did.

"To be able to be here with 20 kindergarteners, doing what I love and am most passionate about, it's the dream,” Hajjar said. “Getting to work with amazing musicians, sound techs and engineers, I am living the dream. I couldn't ask for anymore.”

The song will be available in April.