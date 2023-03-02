By: News On 6

Wrong-Way Driver Stopped By OHP Troopers On The Turner Turnpike

Part of the Turner Turnpike was closed on Thursday morning after OHP troopers stopped a van that was allegedly driving the wrong way.

Troopers say the alleged wrong-way driver was spotted on the Creek Turnpike in Jenks before eventually making their way onto the Turner Turnpike around 4:15 a.m.

Troopers were eventually able to stop the vehicle near the Kellyville exit, after the driver crashed into a barrier in the outside lane of the turnpike.

Troopers briefly closed a portion of the turnpike, but have since reopened all lanes.

