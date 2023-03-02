Wrong-Way Driver Stopped By OHP Troopers On The Turner Turnpike

Thursday, March 2nd 2023, 5:32 am
Part of the Turner Turnpike was closed on Thursday morning after OHP troopers stopped a van that was allegedly driving the wrong way.
Troopers say the alleged wrong-way driver was spotted on the Creek Turnpike in Jenks before eventually making their way onto the Turner Turnpike around 4:15 a.m.
Troopers were eventually able to stop the vehicle near the Kellyville exit, after the driver crashed into a barrier in the outside lane of the turnpike.
Troopers briefly closed a portion of the turnpike, but have since reopened all lanes.
Click Here To View The News On 6 Traffic Map For Real-Time Traffic Updates
This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.
March 2nd, 2023
March 3rd, 2023
March 3rd, 2023
March 3rd, 2023
March 3rd, 2023
March 3rd, 2023