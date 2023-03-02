Early Voting Begins In Oklahoma For Special Election


Thursday, March 2nd 2023, 6:41 am

By: News On 6


Oklahomans can start heading to the polls on Thursday to vote early in the special election set for next week.

The biggest issue Oklahomans will be voting on is whether the state should legalize recreational marijuana.

Recreational Marijuana Vote - Related Stories:

  1. Oklahomans To Decide On Recreational Marijuana On March 7
  2. Local Dispensary Reacts To Possibility Of Recreational Marijuana Legalization
  3. Law Enforcement Expresses Concerns Ahead Of Recreational Marijuana Election
  4. Chat With The Chief: Recreational Marijuana Bill
  5. League Of Women Voters Hosts Forum On Recreational Marijuana State Question

News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Thursday morning with details on what voters need to know before casting their ballot.

