Windy, Warmer Wednesday Ahead Of Our Next Cold Front

A warm-up finally arrives for Green Country, but it’s bringing a whole lot of wind with it!

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Temperatures for our Wednesday return back to normal today, thanks in large part to an increase in south winds. Highs climb back into the 60s this afternoon as some clouds mix in with the sunshine. But you’ll have to tangle with the wind during your outdoor plans: South winds will be in the 20 to 30 mile per hour range around the Tulsa metro, with even stronger gusts northwest of Tulsa.

South winds will continue to howl overnight into Thursday morning as our next weather-maker takes shape. South winds could gust near 40 miles per hour into early Thursday morning with a few scattered showers developing. By early afternoon Thursday a strong cold front enters our northern counties. Right along that cold front, a thin line of storms looks to develop near Tulsa and the I-44 corridor, and a few of those could be strong.

But across southeastern Oklahoma, we have a bigger concern for a few severe storms Thursday afternoon thanks to a potent combination of instability and wind shear. Supercell-like thunderstorms will be possible south of I-40 Thursday afternoon into early evening, and all modes of severe weather would be possible including wind, hail, and a few tornadoes.

That strong cold front will rush into the Tulsa metro by mid-afternoon Thursday, putting a quick end to the metro’s storm chances but also bringing a quick return to chilly air late in the day Thursday. That’ll send us back into chillier than normal conditions for St. Patrick’s Day Friday, but we will have dry weather for the holiday.

I hope you have a great Wednesday, Green Country! can follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MeteorologistStephenNehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest.