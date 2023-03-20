Crews To Begin Major Waterline Project In Coweta

Work will start on a waterline project in The Villages community of Coweta on Monday.

Some residents in Coweta who have dealt with water pressure issues for several decades will soon see some changes thanks to a waterline project in the Villages community that is starting on Monday.

Portions of The Villages subdivision has two inch water mains which can cause issues to water flow and pressure for residents.

They are now being replaced with six to eight inch watermains and construction will include directional boring and laying new water lines.

The entire project will cost $650,000, but the city was awarded $300,000 through a CDBG grant to help fund the improvements.

Safety in the residential community is something city leaders say they’ve been pushing for. City Manager Roger Koman say fighting fires off a two inch water line can be hard for firefighters and they often have to go further distances to pump water in that subdivision.

“A 1969 house was built with different building standards than what current houses are. So there is a higher risk of fire in those houses just because of when they were constructed. So adding this additional firefighting capacity will help our fire department,” Roger Kolman, City Manager of Coweta, said.

In addition to safety improvements, improving water service for residents is key.

“If you are on the lower end of where that two inch line is served from you are undoubtedly receiving lower water pressure than what the people are at the very front of it. So increasing that line to a 6 inch line should provide great water service and water pressure for everybody in that neighborhood,” Roger Kolman, City Manager of Coweta, said.

Kolman says it should take from 30 to 60 days to complete the work.

There will be days when water is turned off temporarily for residents in different phases of the project.

With additional funding, city leaders hope to improve other watermains throughout Coweta. An area of improvement is downtown.