Tree Falls On Woman's Car While Driving Amid Strong Winds In Craig County

By: Gabe Castillo

A woman is in the hospital on Wednesday morning after a tree fell on her car while she was driving in Craig County on Tuesday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers.

According to troopers, a 48-year-old woman was driving southbound along 4460 Road, when strong winds blew a tree over and it landed on top of her vehicle. Troopers say the woman was pinned inside her vehicle for about 10 minutes, before being freed by the Bluejacket Fire Department.

The woman was transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital. Troopers say another woman and a 6-year-old child were also inside the car and were uninjured.