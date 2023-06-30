OSU Tulsa Hosts Ribbon Cutting For LaunchPad Center

By: News On 6

OSU Tulsa will host a special ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for the future home of the LaunchPad Center for Advanced Air Mobility.

OSU says this new center will accelerate technologies in the advanced mobility industry. Friday's event will also include the signing of the Space Act Agreement between OSU and NASA which fortifies a 55-year STEM partnership.

The event was live-streamed at InsideOSU.com.








