OSU Tulsa Hosts Ribbon Cutting For LaunchPad Center


Friday, June 30th 2023, 6:40 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

OSU Tulsa will host a special ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for the future home of the LaunchPad Center for Advanced Air Mobility.

OSU says this new center will accelerate technologies in the advanced mobility industry. Friday's event will also include the signing of the Space Act Agreement between OSU and NASA which fortifies a 55-year STEM partnership.

The event was live-streamed at InsideOSU.com.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

June 29th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023