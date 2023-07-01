FC Tulsa Wins At Home Match Against Detroit City FC

By: News On 6

FC Tulsa was looking for a win Friday night as they faced off against Detroit City FC at OneOK field. It was a match that was aired right here on News On 6.

There was no score in the 36th minute, but Phillip Goodrum on the penalty takes it with the right foot, getting up 1-nil.

But then it's tied in the 74th minute with a free kick for Detroit into the box, and Stephen Carroll gets a boot on it. They take a 2-1 lead.

But not for long! In the 82nd minute, into the box, Goodrum helped tie it at 2.

And why stop there? In the 89th minute, Goodrum had the back heel to Marcus Epps, making the team winners.

The losing streak is over. FC Tulsa wins 3-2.