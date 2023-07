By: News On 6

-

Three people were hospitalized after a shooting Saturday morning at a family fun center in eastern Tulsa.

Tulsa Police said it happened at around 2 a.m. 11th Street and South Sheridan Road.

Investigators said there was a large gathering for a a concert when shots were fired.

Three people were hurt, one of which is in critical condition.

There have been no arrests at this time.