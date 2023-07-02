Gilcrease Museum Installs Norma Howard Painting In Tulsa For Final Neighborhood Art Piece

By: News On 6

The Gilcrease Museum installs their final neighborhood artwork piece in displays around Tulsa.

Norma Howard's painting called "Gathering Corn" shows a Choctaw family harvesting corn by summer moonlight.

It will be on display at dozens of sites across Tulsa through September and the museum is also sponsoring several programs inspired by the artwork.

It's part of the Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood project to display works from the museum as it waits for the new building.

Crews have finished the frame and poured concrete for several floors, but it won't be open until at least next year.

