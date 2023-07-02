By: News On 6

Dog Trainer Offers Advice To Keep Your Pet From Running Away This Fourth Of July

While you might have a blast watching the fireworks this year, your pets may not.

Fourth of July is the one day a year pets are most likely to run away.

David Foster with Dog Training Elite says giving them exercise and making them comfortable are two important steps.

"Have them shake, sit, do things like that so that they get that exercise both physically and mentally so that they're a little bit tired before the fireworks shows happen," said Foster with Dog Training Elite.

Professionals recommend leaving your pets at home during firework shows.

If you do plan to include them in the celebration, make sure they are on a leash and have contact info on their collar.