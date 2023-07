By: News On 6

First Full Supermoon Of 2023 Seen In Green Country Monday Morning

If you happened to step outside last night or Monday morning, you likely noticed a very large moon.

It was actually a supermoon.

NASA says a super moon occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth.

The first super moon of the year happened at 6:38 Monday morning, when the moon was directly opposite the sun in Earth-based longitude.