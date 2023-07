By: News On 6

Tulsa Home Damaged From Fire Likely Caused By Electrical Issue

Firefighters say that everyone is safe after a home caught fire Monday morning near 41st and Garnett.

The Tulsa Fire Department arrived at the home around 9:30 a.m., saying the fire started in the garage and quickly spread to the attic.

TFD was able to extinguish the fire quickly and they say an electrical issue likely sparked the flames.

Other than some smoke damage, they say the house is fine.