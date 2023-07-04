Police: 17-Year-Old Boy Dies After Crash Along Arkansas River In Tulsa

-

A teenager is dead, following one of the worst crashes one veteran police officer said he’s ever seen.

It happened just before noon on Tuesday, July 4, near 121st and Riverside.

Police said the victim is a 17-year-old boy who they said went off the road and crashed into the woods.

Speed was definitely a factor in this crash, according to officers.

The victim missed the curve turn onto Riverside and drove straight into the woods, hit a tree, and was ejected from the car, officers said.

Police said they got a call from another driver around 11 a.m. that the teenage victim had passed him going West on 121st, then the teen went off the road.

The victim's mother is the one who found him, police said.

The teen hit a tree, tearing the car apart, and went down a 20 foot embankment toward the Arkansas River, officers said.

"Probably the worst crash I've seen as far as just impact in the 27 year I've been doing this,” said Lieutenant Justin Farley with Tulsa Police.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police have not released the victim's name at this time.