Sally Ride Monument Unveiled At Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

With her family in attendance, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library unveiled a monument honoring the first American woman in space, astrophysicist Sally Ride.

"This California native broke the gender barrier on June 18, 1983, when she became the first American woman in space, while rocketing on Challenger STS-7 mission with four male crewmates," said David Trulio, president of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.

In a 2008 interview with CBS, Ride said her life changed when she, a Ph.D. student at the time spotted a small advertisement in the Standford University school paper.

"Oh my gosh, an ad for astronauts in the newspaper," she said. "The moment I saw that, I knew that's what I wanted to do. I literally applied that afternoon."

The astrophysicist that reached for the stars instantly became a household name.

"Sally is a U.S. postage stamp. Sally is a U.S. quarter. Sally is a Northrup Grumman spaceship," said filmmaker Steven Barber. "She is a Scripps research vessel. She's part of the 101 Freeway."

In the eyes of the world, Sally Ride was a trailblazer. However, to her 99-year-old mother Joyce Anderson and little sister Bear Ride, she was much more than that.

"She's always just going to be my big sister," said Bear. "Growing up, she was always sort of a superhero, and I was her sidekick."

A brilliant American with a great sense of humor, who, after her quick rise to fame, lived a quiet life as a physics professor at UC San Diego. She died from pancreatic cancer at her home in La Jolla in 2012.

Her family hopes that her story and legacy inspire the next generation of little girls and boys.

"You know, you reached for the stars just like you told everyone, all the little kids," said Bear. "That's the one thing I'm looking forward to girl scouts coming, and field trips, and lots of kids seeing Sally and saying 'Hmm, let's learn more about her, and seeing how that can affect our lives."