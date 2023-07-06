More Rainfall Expected Around Green Country This Weekend

-

The upper air pattern remains from the Northwest and will bring several storm systems into the area for the next few days.

One such system is already underway this morning and will be moving across our region the next several hours. The potential remains for a few strong and severe thunderstorm warnings due to the potential of winds gusting near 55 to 60 mph with some hail, but higher probabilities for severe weather should remain slightly west and southwest of the Tulsa metro due to yesterday's showers and storms across portions of northern Oklahoma.

Some pockets of locally heavy rainfall will be likely with this morning's complex that could result in low water crossing issues. This pattern should keep daytime highs well below seasonal averages. Temperatures will peak out in the lower 80s across part of Northern Oklahoma, with a few locations remaining in the upper 70s. Areas to our south may rebound slightly higher later this afternoon with highs nearing 85.

Another complex is expected to develop across portions of southwestern Kansas and far northwestern Oklahoma late tonight and move into our immediate area early Friday morning.

Once again, the threat of strong or severe storms will be near our region early Friday morning with damaging wind threats possible. Overall severe threats will be determined on a day-by-day basis and is greatly influenced by what happens on previous days.

This is what makes a northwest flow pattern somewhat tricky and unstable and usually results in a series of quick updates and nowcasts based on short term trajectories and instabilities. Our forecast basically revolves around the pattern of late night and early morning complexes through the weekend and even into early next week.

The overall impact of temperatures for the weekend will remain below seasonal averages with afternoon highs staying in the upper 80s north and near 90 south. Most data support a mid-level ridge expanding northward and strengthening slightly into the middle part of next week.

This will keep shower and storm chances lower, but still mostly focused across far northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas as the upper airflow may remain slightly from the northwest during this period.

Temperatures by the middle of the week will reach above normal, with highs in the mid to upper 90s possible Wednesday through Friday of next week.

Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!