Tulsa Mayor Signs Utility Subsidy Deal

Thursday, July 6th 2023, 8:45 am
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum approved a contract that will help low income customers pay their utility bills.
The contract with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services will allow the city to accept Low-Income Housing Water Assistance Program subsidies for the water and sewer portiond of utility bills for eligible customers.
Open enrollment for the program has begun, and applications are available here.
