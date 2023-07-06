Tulsa Mayor Signs Utility Subsidy Deal


Thursday, July 6th 2023, 8:45 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum approved a contract that will help low income customers pay their utility bills.

The contract with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services will allow the city to accept Low-Income Housing Water Assistance Program subsidies for the water and sewer portiond of utility bills for eligible customers.

Open enrollment for the program has begun, and applications are available here.
