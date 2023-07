By: News On 6

Donor Steps Into Help Foyil FFA Student Who Lost Show Pigs To Dog Attack

-

After a tragic incident killed a Foyil High School student's show pigs, a Claremore man wanted to help him get a new pig. The two don't know each other, but the donor wants to help because of their shared love for FFA.

News On 6's Ryan Gillin has the story.