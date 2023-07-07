Watch: Actress Soleil Moon Frye Discuses New Short Film Raising Awareness About Bacterial Meningitis


Friday, July 7th 2023, 8:56 am

By: News On 6


Millions of Americans watched actress Soleil Moon Frye grow up.

She landed her first acting gig at two years old and then burst onto the scene as Punky Brewster in 1984.

Frye is now a mother of four and she is raising awareness about bacterial meningitis.

News On 6's Dave Davis recently had the chance to interview Frye and a pediatrician about a new short film they've been working on that looks to raise awareness about bacterial meningitis.
