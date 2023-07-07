Kids With Special Needs Enjoy Summer Camp At Hope's Crossing Camp

-

Kids with special needs have been at Camp Loughridge this week for Hope's Crossing Camp.

The campers get to go fishing and swimming and enjoy everything there is to do at summer camp.

"I'm making a whole bunch of arts and crafts today," said camper Grady Weese.

Grady Weese has been coming to camp the past few years and enjoys every minute.

He says his favorite thing to do at camp is swim, and he loves the people he's met.

"This week I've made friends," he said.

Each camper is paired up one-on-one with a counselor.

Macy Neph is the camp director and has worked with Hope's Crossing since 2016.

"To know them and love them, and get to watch them grow up has been super special," she said.

This week, the kids have been doing different activities like fishing, playing games, and learning cheers and dances.

Macy says each activity is adapted to the campers' physical or cognitive needs and gives each camper a way to try something they've maybe never done before.

"To give them opportunity, they played golf early this week, and it was really cool to watch because most of them had never been out on the golf course before," she said.

She says the best way to describe camp is pure joy.

The campers have the biggest smiles on their faces when they get there, and they stay that way all day.

"I choose to come back every year because the kids and their families, getting to pour into these kiddos every single year, hey are just an amazing group of kids, they love life, and life loves them right back," she said.

This is Grady's last year to be able to come to camp, but he says the memories he's made will always be his favorite.

"I just love it, right," he said.

This is the last day of camp for this year.

If you are interested in becoming a camper or a counselor, click here.