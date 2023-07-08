By: News On 6

A Man Is In Jail After Being Arrested Twice In 4 Days

A Tulsa Man is in jail after police arrested him 2 separate times in just 4 days.

Police arrested Andrew Williams on June 18th after they say he stole a trailer hitch, exposed himself and smashed a protein drink at the entrance of the Walmart in Glenpool.

Four days later, officers arrested him again.

This time, police say he rammed his truck into the vehicle of a woman who he was stalking.

They also say that on May 31st, he threatened to kick down the woman's door, then sideswiped her vehicle at the Walmart Neighborhood market on Peoria avenue.

They say that over the next two weeks. he harassed the victim at work, and threatened to kill himself multiple times if she didn't do what he asked.

He faces charges of larceny, indecent exposure, stalking, assault with a dangerous weapon, and hit and run.