Black Wall Street Chamber Of Commerce Announces New Interim President, CEO

By: News On 6

The Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce has a new interim President and CEO.

The chamber announced that Kuma Roberts will lead the organization, after spending a decade working at the Tulsa Regional Chamber.

"We're really focused on progress here at the chamber, so anything we can do on collaboration we're here, but collaboration means you gotta show up, we will be at the ready to help other organizations." said Roberts.

On Monday, Black Wall Street Chamber also honored former President and CEO Sherry Gamble-Smith, who was killed last year.