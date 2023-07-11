OSBI Identifies Man Shot, Killed By Bartlesville Police

By: News On 6

Mother Of Man Fatally Shot By Bartlesville Police Speaks Out

A man who was shot and killed by Bartlesville Police has been identified by the OSBI.

Ricky Wayne Franks, 24, died from his injuries on Wednesday, July 5, OSBI said.

Officers were called to the scene near Nowata Road and South Madison Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police said.

The call was about an armed suicidal man, and when officers arrived they learned that a woman was inside the home with him, according to police.

Officers said they tried to talk to the armed man but things escalated and an officer fired shots that killed the suspect, police said.

No officers were injured. Three officers are placed on administrative leave.

