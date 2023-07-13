By: News On 6

Excavations To Continue At Oaklawn Cemetery In Search For Remains Connected To 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

Excavations are set to continue in the search for remains connected to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Archaeologists will be back at Oaklawn Cemetery in Tulsa on Thursday morning to perform a test excavation near the original site. Crews will then return on Friday to continue.

The archaeologists plan to test areas east of where teams first started excavating for human remains.

Information discovered in this search area is expected to help decide the next target area where crews will excavate to continue searching for remains.

Teams are set to begin work at 7 a.m. and will continue until 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Oaklawn Cemetery will remain closed through Friday, while the tests and research are being done.

The City of Tulsa is working in partnership with the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Archaeological Survey and Cardno to conduct the excavations.

After all the tests are done, the city is expected to update the public on its findings, but an official report of what is collected in the excavation won’t be available for several weeks.

Those interested in watching the excavations are encouraged to go to the trail west of the cemetery.