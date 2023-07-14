City Of Tulsa To Begin Collecting Green Waste Left Behind After June Storm

By: News On 6

City Of Tulsa To Begin Collecting Green Waste Left Behind From June Storms

-

The City of Tulsa will start collecting green waste left behind from last month's severe storm that caused major damage and widespread power outages.

The city says crews still start collecting on Friday in the areas hit the hardest by the storm and then move to areas least impacted.

News On 6's Jonathan Polasek was live on Friday morning with details on what homeowners need to know about the curbside pickup.

To view the City of Tulsa's storm debris curbside pickup map and schedule, click here.