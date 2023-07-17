City Of Wagoner Seeking Input From Residents On Possible Changes At Local Parks

By: News On 6

-

The City of Wagoner wants to improve the quality of its parks, and it is looking for input from residents.

Some parks in Wagoner don't have any amenities, and to fix that, the city is conducting Parks and Recreation Community Survey to offer the public a chance to provide input on what they would like to see.

The survey will be available to residents until Friday, August 4th at 4:30 p.m.

The document is available online or residents can fill out a paper copy from the city's utility bill.

For more information on how to take part in the survey online, Click Here.