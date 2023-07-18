By: News On 6

Sapulpa Police: Argument Broke Out Between Suspect, Victims Before Deadly Stabbing

Sapulpa Police are offering new details after a stabbing left a teenager dead and another injured over the weekend.

According to police, an argument broke out between the victims and the suspect before the deadly stabbing.

Police say Richard King is a facing murder charge after his 15-year-old nephew died from his stab wounds.

Officers say King was arguing with his nephew and son before he allegedly stabbed them.

According to investigators, there were people inside the house who watched it all unfold.

"At some point went to the kitchen to get a knife, the argument turned physical and that is when these juveniles were stabbed," said Sapulpa Police Captain Mike Sole.

King's 16-year-old son survived the stabbing and has ben released from the hospital.

Officers say both victims were students at Sapulpa High School.