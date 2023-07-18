Tulsa County Sheriff's Office To Host 3rd Annual Regional Job Fair

By: News On 6

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is hosting its third annual Regional Job Fair.

Representatives from over a dozen regional law enforcement agencies will be looking to hire deputies, police officers and other positions.

The Sherrif's Office says several agencies are struggling to maintain the manpower they need to serve their communities.

This event is set to take place on Thursday, July 20, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the SageNet Center in Expo Square in Tulsa.