By: News On 6

Tulsa Public Schools is holding a hiring event as it works to fill several jobs around the district.

The district says it needs to hire child nutrition workers, custodians, campus police and bus drivers for the upcoming school year.

The hiring event will take place on Tuesday, July 18, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the district's Maintenance Facilities building near Pine and Memorial.

