By: News On 6

Cracked Bridge Closes 1 Lane Of Highway 75 In Jenks; Emergency Repairs Underway, ODOT Says

-

Emergency bridge repairs are being made on a part of Highway 75 in Jenks on Tuesday, officials say.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says a routine inspection Tuesday morning discovered a crack in a beam.

While they make repairs, northbound Highway 75 is down to one lane between the Creek Turnpike and 96th Street until further notice.

The turnpike ramp onto northbound Highway 75 is being controlled with a stop sign.

There is no estimated completion date at this time.



