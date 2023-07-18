Cracked Bridge Closes 1 Lane Of Highway 75 In Jenks; Emergency Repairs Underway, ODOT Says


Tuesday, July 18th 2023, 3:37 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Emergency bridge repairs are being made on a part of Highway 75 in Jenks on Tuesday, officials say.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says a routine inspection Tuesday morning discovered a crack in a beam.

While they make repairs, northbound Highway 75 is down to one lane between the Creek Turnpike and 96th Street until further notice.

The turnpike ramp onto northbound Highway 75 is being controlled with a stop sign.

There is no estimated completion date at this time.


logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 18th, 2023

May 19th, 2023

April 10th, 2023

February 21st, 2023

Top Headlines

July 20th, 2023

July 20th, 2023

July 20th, 2023

July 20th, 2023