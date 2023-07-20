City Councilors Approve Over $1M In Overtime Pay For Tulsa Firefighters


The Tulsa City Council voted to approve more than $1 million in overtime pay for Tulsa Firefighters.

The council voted unanimously to approve the payment during their meeting on Wednesday night.

Firefighters filed the lawsuit after working regularly scheduled overtime as part of their shift work, but that overtime stopped being paid in April 2021.

The city blames the recent ransomware attack as the problem.

The money for the overtime payments will come from the city's Sinking Fund.
