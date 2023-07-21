Severe Storms Move Into Green Country

-

News On 6 Severe Weather Update 8:27 a.m. 7/21/23:

Watches are in effect on Friday morning as a round of storms sweeps across Green Country.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect in Adair and Delaware and Ottawa counties until 10 a.m. on Friday morning.

TULSA, Okla. - Severe storms are sweeping across the state on Friday morning.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

Strong to severe storms are moving across Northeastern Oklahoma early Friday morning with damaging wind threats, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.

This activity should begin to decrease in intensity later Friday morning as it moves across far eastern Oklahoma in western Arkansas. The primary severe weather threat will be periods of damaging winds along with locally heavy rainfall. A leading-edge spin-up is possible.

Please remain diligent of low water crossing areas early Friday morning.

As storms move east, the cold front will surge southward early Friday morning. This will bring much cooler air across northeastern Oklahoma compared to the previous few weeks.

Temperature Friday morning will start in the 60s and lower 70s with afternoon highs near 80 across extreme northern Oklahoma, the mid 80s need to Tulsa metro, and the upper 80s across southeastern sections of the state.

Dewpoint temperatures are currently in the 70s early Friday morning but will drop to the mid-60s by this afternoon. The result will be lower humidity values this afternoon.

Dryer air low level air will move across the Missouri valley into the part of eastern Oklahoma overnight, allowing Saturday morning temperatures to fall into the 60s.

Saturday afternoon, temperatures will reach the mid and upper 80s in the northern sections and near 90 along the Red River.

The lack of higher low-level moisture will keep heat index values only a degree or two above actual local temperatures.

The main upper air pattern this weekend will remain from the north and northwest as the mid-level ridge of high-pressure will be anchored well to our west.

This continues to create a favorable pattern for some late night and early morning storm systems across the central or southern plains. We’ll continue to watch carefully late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, and again late Sunday night into early Monday morning along the Oklahoma and Kansas State line region.

A few thunderstorms will be possible during these time periods across Central Kansas and could float southward nearing the state line region.

By early next week, most data suggest the ridge expanding eastward bringing hot and humid weather back to the state.

This should result in daytime temperatures reaching the upper 90s to triple digit values. Heat indices are expected to rise again creating heat stress beginning next week and continuing for several days.

Additional heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will be likely.

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.

Please remain aware of your weather surroundings early Friday morning.