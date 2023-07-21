Child Advocacy Group After Verdigris Triple Murder-Suicide: 'Pay Attention And Speak Up'

-

The community of Verdigris is heartbroken after police said three children were murdered by their mother before she took her own life. Advocates said these kind of tragedies are happening too often.

The Verdigris Police Chief said the mother, Brandy McCaslin, held a woman hostage in her garage. Then hours later, officers said they found Brandy and three of her children dead inside the home.

The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy said it fights for children in tough situations every day, by working to address issues that impact children in state custody and those facing poverty, violence and abuse.

"This is a tragic story and unfortunately we see this happen far too often,” CEO Joe Dorman said.

Dorman heard about the lives cut short in Verdigris. While no one knows why Brandy McCaslin killed her three children and then herself, Dorman had something to say about what needs to be done going forward.

"We need more people just paying attention,” he said. “We need neighbors to be busybodies, be in each other's business. We need family members to pay attention. There are so many situations what we're facing, people are struggling right now, mental health wise and financially."

Dorman points to Medicaid and SNAP programs, which could help prevent things from escalating for families facing difficult circumstances.

Under Oklahoma state law, anyone suspecting a child is a victim of abuse or neglect is required to report it to law enforcement. There is also a child abuse hotline: 1-800-522-3511

It is our policy to provide resources for anybody considering self-harm when reporting about a situation involving suicide or a suicide attempt.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.

The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line at 988 (Press 1) connect veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.