Missing 14-Year-Old Located In Webbers Falls, Muskogee Officials Say

By: News On 6

A 14-year-old boy that officials in Muskogee say was missing has been located on Sunday.

The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office confirmed the teenager was located in Webbers Falls.

Muskogee County deputies and Webbers Falls Police Officers found him around 4 p.m.

No details on his condition were released.

---

The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office says they need help finding a missing 14-year-old.

Police said Clyde Briggs was last seen near the Webbers Falls area.

Police described Briggs as 5'5, weighing around 110 pounds with dirty blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Police said Briggs is possibly wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, Nike shoes with purple and yellow on them. Black backpack with white writing. He is currently not wearing his glasses

Deputies are on scene searching.