Tulsa Police Community Engagement Unit Aims To Connect, Build Trust With Younger Generation

The Tulsa Police Department's Community Engagement Unit wants to build trust between Tulsa Police and the community, especially young people.

This is the fourth year Project eNGAGE has been a part of the community engagement unit with TPD. Project eNGAGE helps police officers connect with kids out in the community.

Project eNGAGE usually hosts gatherings at community centers and schools.

Tabitha Dinh says at first, she thought the police were just handing out goodies to kids, but she loved the fact that the officers were getting to know them.

"Knowing that the officers are willing to be down at their level and hang out with them is really good," Dinh said.

Officer Sean Terrell leads Project eNGAGE and says it's more than just eSports; it is about the entire community coming together in a collaborative effort to inspire change, build trust, and take a step forward.

"A lot of kids may be scared or timid walking up and talking to the police. So, we just wanted to use a way to use video games as a way to break down those barriers so it's a positive interaction for the youth," Terrell said.

Those positive interactions benefit the police officers, too.

"We need these interactions as well, it's very therapeutic for our officers," Terrell said.

This is the second time the Community Engagement Unit set up inside the mall which brings in a lot of attention.

"Being able to see a lot of people, a lot of citizens don't know about the program so this is a great way to promote it for us and make a big impact in one day," Terrell said.

Dinh says it's a great way to teach kids about safety while allowing them to do the things they love.

"It benefits the kids to know they're in a safe environment, but they're playing games and he's good with kids," Dinh said.