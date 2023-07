By: News On 6

A nine-year-old Oklahoma boy who loves fishing is making a business out of his passion.

Weston has been fishing since he was two or three years old.

He and his dad started making their own lures to share with family and when his mom posted about it on Facebook, it went viral.

So under the watchful eye of his parents, Weston's business "Ginger Baits" was born.

