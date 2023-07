By: News On 6

Tulsa Theater Hosts Barbie Brunch For Moviegoers On Saturday

Circle Cinema hosted a Barbie Brunch Saturday morning for people to dress up and play trivia before watching the movie.

The theater had a pink car parked outside, a Barbie display set, Barbie music and even a photo booth setup.

Our radio partner, 106.9 K-Hits, also hosted a VIP viewing party at B&B Theaters for some contest winners.