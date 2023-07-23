Oklahoma Aquarium Hosts Pinot's Palette For Painting Event Inside Bull Shark Exhibit


Sunday, July 23rd 2023, 6:39 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The Oklahoma Aquarium is celebrating sharks this month and on Sunday, some people got to enjoy a unique painting experience.

Pinot's Palette partnered up with the aquarium for a painting party of shark-themed masterpieces, all while being surrounded by the largest bull shark exhibit in the world at the Oklahoma Aquarium.

The Oklahoma Aquarium has more fun events coming up to celebrate Sharklahoma this month.

