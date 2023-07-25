Oklahoma Animal Alliance Expands Pet Food Pantry To Better Serve Communities

By: Eden Jones

The Oklahoma Animal Alliance is moving to a new location. The location will be a new home to a service they offer called the Pet Food Pantry.

The new building near 71st and Sheridan gives the organization a lot more room than they had before.

Coco is the name of Patsy and Inina Moreno’s new family dog. After Coco had been dumped in their neighborhood, Patsy said she immediately took a liking to her granddaughter, Inina.

“Anyone that’s near her that’s threatening, that dog will stand guard,” Patsy said.

Coco is now one of four animals in the Moreno household, and Patsy said buying food for the animals takes a toll.

That’s why she came to the Pet Food Pantry, which provides free dog and cat food to struggling pet parents across northeast Oklahoma.

“A lot of people are struggling you know. A lot of people can’t help themselves and then their pets are suffering, so we’re trying to provide a short-term solution to the problem,” said OAA Board Member, Jan Lavender.

The pantry operates twice a week and gives out nearly a thousand pounds of food per week, relying mainly on donations from the community.

“It basically was set up for like a temporary, if you’re going through a tough time, to get you through a tough patch,” Lavender said.

Now the pet pantry is looking to expand their space with the opening of a new building.

“We’ve been here for years,” said Lavender.

Lavender said the new building will help the organization run a lot smoother.

“We have a full building now, so it’ll be great for educational purposes, the pet food pantry, it’ll just be great for a lot of different things, so we’re excited about that,” Lavender said.

Lavender said she is excited to see the continued growth of the company and wants to continue to help furry friends and their owners in any way she can.

“You know, if you’re having a tough patch, come out and see us. We’d be glad to help,” Lavender said.

The pet food pantry will reopen at the new location on August 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.