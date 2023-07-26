More Heat And Humidity As Temps Rise

By: News On 6

The mid-level ridge of high pressure remains centered to the west of the state but continues expanding eastward.

A weakness in the northern periphery of the ridge may allow a few clouds or even a brief shower or sprinkle to populate a small area of extreme northeastern Oklahoma and southeastern Kansas later today.

A weakening convectively-induced area of vorticity is located across central Kansas this morning, and will near the northern third of the state later today.

This chance remains very low. This same scenario may play-out again tomorrow morning along the Oklahoma-Kansas state line region.

Gusty southwest winds from 20 to near 30 mph will be likely through the afternoon, with daytime highs reaching the upper 90s and a few triple digits.

Heat index Values ranging from 105 to near 109 will support heat advisory criteria through most of eastern Oklahoma today. Dew point temperatures are starting this morning in the upper 60s and lower 70s but will change some later today with some afternoon mixing.

At the same time, local evapotranspiration rates will also have some influence in the boundary layer adding some moisture. This dance between moisture, mixing and temperature plays an important role in the exact potential for both afternoon highs and local heat index values.

As the drying of the lower layer slowing increases over the next few days, the afternoon highs will reach a degree or two higher. These same conditions are likely tomorrow and should continue through the weekend even more as the center of the Ridge draws closer to the state.

This will keep major storm systems away from the immediate area. Some data suggest the ridge will migrate away from the region as it changes shape around Aug. 3 and Aug. 4, bringing the chance for some organized storms near the state. We’ll keep you posted.

Thanks for reading the Wednesday Morning Weather blog and discussion.

Have a super great day!