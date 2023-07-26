Tulsa Man Accused Of Carjacking, Holding People At Gunpoint

By: News On 6

-

A Tulsa man is facing a laundry list of charges after police said he carjacked a man and woman and forced them to drive him all over town at gunpoint.

Investigators said Bryan Saucedo-Gamino carjacked the victims at Promenade Mall, made them get back in the car, and fired the gun into the car floor to prove it worked. Officers said he took cash from the victims, tried to get them to take more money out of an ATM, and had the woman send him money through CashApp.

He was pointing the gun at both people and smoking drugs from a pipe while in the car, officers said. He was arrested after the Oklahoma Highway Patrol pulled the car over, investigators said.